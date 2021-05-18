Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Morneau Shepell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.50.

TSE MSI opened at C$31.74 on Monday. Morneau Shepell has a 12 month low of C$26.22 and a 12 month high of C$34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.16.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

