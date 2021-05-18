Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises about 2.2% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $95,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

