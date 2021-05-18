Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MSGM stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

MSGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.