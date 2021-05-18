Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,170 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,084,000 after purchasing an additional 229,648 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Everi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 6.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,759,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 99,995 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 68,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

EVRI opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

