Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,158 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,132 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

