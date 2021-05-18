Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 74.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $163.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.