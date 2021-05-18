Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THC opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -501.08, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

