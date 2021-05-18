Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mplx traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 2392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mplx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

