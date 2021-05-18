M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $34,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 63,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,341,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.02, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

