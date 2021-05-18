M&T Bank Corp Has $79.44 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $79,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,190,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $194.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.