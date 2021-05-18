Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Boosts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for 16.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $289,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 896,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10,753.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

TRP traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 24,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.