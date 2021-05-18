Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys 278 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,587 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

