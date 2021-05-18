Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 473.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501,745 shares during the period. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises about 1.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.30% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,581,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $121,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,277,000 after buying an additional 1,327,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,058,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,708,000 after buying an additional 1,129,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

