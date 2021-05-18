MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.10

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.16. MusclePharm shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 3,850 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.