Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) Stock Price Up 52.2%

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) rose 52.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Nampak Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and internationally. The company offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, tubes, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets.

