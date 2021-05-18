National Bank Financial Boosts Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target to C$39.00

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Morneau Shepell’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSI. CIBC raised their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

TSE MSI opened at C$31.74 on Friday. Morneau Shepell has a fifty-two week low of C$26.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.23.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.07%.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

