National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$140.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.95.

CM traded up C$0.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$133.49. The company had a trading volume of 718,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$116.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$81.28 and a 1-year high of C$134.20. The stock has a market cap of C$59.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

