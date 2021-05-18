National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

NYSE OR opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 840,040 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at about $6,652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

