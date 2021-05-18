National Bankshares Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.92.

Shares of TSE:CWB traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.92. 92,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,453. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$19.91 and a 1-year high of C$36.22.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

