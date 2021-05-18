National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $44.01. 6,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

