National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,656,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,426,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

