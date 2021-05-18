National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EYE opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.31, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,369,000 after purchasing an additional 81,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 16.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after buying an additional 548,565 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

