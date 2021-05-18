Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $450.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $437.87 and a 200 day moving average of $411.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

