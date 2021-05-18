Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.89 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,732 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,210,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $9,521,804. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $169.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

