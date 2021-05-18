Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $17.81 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,846 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

SPGI opened at $374.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.40 and a 200-day moving average of $343.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

