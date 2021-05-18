Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 20 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Markel worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Markel by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Markel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,201.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,188.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,078.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $831.33 and a twelve month high of $1,250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

