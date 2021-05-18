Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 10,948 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

NYSE KEYS opened at $139.54 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.