Needham & Company LLC Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target to $12.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGAN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

EGAN opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $307.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of eGain by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 92,291 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of eGain by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

