Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,581,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 890,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

