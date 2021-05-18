Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NKTR stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

