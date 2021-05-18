Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) versus Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Financial Contrast

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Nephros has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47% Neovasc -1,823.10% N/A -239.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $10.33 million 7.54 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -17.38 Neovasc $2.09 million 24.75 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.15

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nephros and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nephros presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 82.23%. Neovasc has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 356.74%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Nephros.

Summary

Nephros beats Neovasc on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

