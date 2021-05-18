NerveNetwork Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $242,584.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $242,584.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008067 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000197 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

