Neutrino USD Achieves Market Cap of $443.54 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $443.54 million and approximately $18.41 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00089327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00405557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00227877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.32 or 0.01336484 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 447,120,362 coins and its circulating supply is 447,119,808 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.