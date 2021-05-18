Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $391.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

