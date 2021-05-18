Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $288,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $179.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.59. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

