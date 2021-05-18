Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $207,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $264.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.66. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.