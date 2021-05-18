Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $32,000 in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 5.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

AZRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

