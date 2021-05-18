NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,862 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $395,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 172,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,011. The firm has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

