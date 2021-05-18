NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. 91,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. First United Bank Trust grew its position in NextEra Energy by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 311.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.