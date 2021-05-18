NFT Index (NFTI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $954.34 or 0.02289841 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $145,727.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00098398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.27 or 0.01457090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00118688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00063709 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.