NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, NIX has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $70,544.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.12 or 0.07762726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.41 or 0.02496252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $275.23 or 0.00673966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00202337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.30 or 0.00774526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.78 or 0.00670400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.42 or 0.00574032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006929 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,109,980 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

