Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Price Target Increased to C$1.80 by Analysts at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

NSRXF opened at $0.95 on Monday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

