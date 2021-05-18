Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSR. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$634.35 million and a PE ratio of 28.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

