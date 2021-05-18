Northcoast Research Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$75.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$52.97 and a twelve month high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.75%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

