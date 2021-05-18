NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

