Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.9% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.70. 41,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,652. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

