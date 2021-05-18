Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $294.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $317.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVAX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $124,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Novavax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

