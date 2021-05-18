Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

