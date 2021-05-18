Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock.

SFOR stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 532 ($6.95). 492,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 545.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 498.11. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 593 ($7.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -665.00.

In related news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

