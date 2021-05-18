Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports.

NYSE:NUVB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 811,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.